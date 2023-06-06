Facts

09:45 06.06.2023

Kakhovka HPP destroyed and cannot be restored - Ukrhydroenergo

Kakhovka HPP destroyed and cannot be restored - Ukrhydroenergo

Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was destroyed and cannot be restored after the engine room had been blown up by the Russian occupation forces from the inside, PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo said.

As of 09:00 a.m. on June 6, the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir is rapidly decreasing, and the evacuation of the population from potential flood areas has begun.

The company noted that the uncontrolled decline in the level of the reservoir is an additional threat to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia NPP. Water from the Kakhovka reservoir is necessary for turbine condensers and ZNPP safety systems. Now the station cooling pond is full. The Ukrainian staff of ZNPP monitors all indicators.

According to Ukrhydroenergo, in connection with the explosion of the station, the president of Ukraine convened the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

"Ukrhydroenergo continues to analyze the situation, our specialists are working to clarify the extent of destruction, speed and volume of water. The information will be updated," the company said.

