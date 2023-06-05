It’s necessary to make decision that will ‘pull up’ to realities in Euro-Atlantic security, in Ukraine

At the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, it is necessary to make a decision that will "pull up" the Alliance to the reality existing in Euro-Atlantic security and in Ukraine, otherwise it will mean a serious military and political defeat for NATO, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Today, the Bucharest decision of 2008 is as disconnected from reality as it is possible at all. We need to make a decision in Vilnius that will ‘pull up’ NATO to the reality that exists in Euro-Atlantic security and in Ukraine. That's what it's about. For NATO, not to make such a decision would mean a serious military and political defeat. And this is a very rational position from which we will continue to work with partners," Kuleba said at a joint press conference with British Foreign Minister James Cleverly.

Kuleba stressed that the decision of the NATO summit in Bucharest was taken in "a completely different reality."