17:20 05.06.2023

Lithuania preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine consisting of millions of pieces of ammunition - Defense Minister

Lithuania is preparing a new package of military assistance for Ukraine, which, in particular, will include millions of pieces of ammunition and anti-drones, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said.

“Lithuania is preparing a new shipment of support for Ukraine. Millions of ammunition units, anti-drones ... In two weeks, after the Ramstein format meeting we will announce more information about the support for the fighting in Ukraine,” the minister said on Twitter.

