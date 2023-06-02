The Netherlands plans to buy dozens more Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine

The Netherlands wants to buy dozens more Leopard 1 tanks to deliver to Ukraine Western media reported on Thursday.

At the same time, the Dutch authorities plan to buy the tanks from their Swiss manufacturer. In order to do so, they will have to obtain permission from the Swiss government.

German Leopard 1 tanks were produced in 1965 - 1984. They were in service with the Bundeswehr until 2010. They were replaced by Leopard 2. They are still in service in a number of countries.

In May, Commission of the Council of Cantons of the Federal Assembly (Parliament) of Switzerland advocated the weakening of export controls on military equipment manufactured in the confederation. According to Swiss media, it was about allowing third countries to re-export such weapons.

The sister committee of the lower house of parliament expressed the same position back in January of this year.

Now, as expected, this measure will be considered by the parliament in full force. This is scheduled to take place in June. However, Werner Salzmann, head of the Security Committee of the Council of Cantons, said that even if such relaxations were adopted, they would not come into effect until March 2024.

Swiss media reported that earlier some European countries, including Germany, Denmark, Spain, wanted to redirect the bought Swiss-made military equipment to Ukraine, but Bern refused them, referring to the policy of neutrality enshrined in the country's constitution, which, in particular, prohibits the transfer weapons in the zone of active hostilities.