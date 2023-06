President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis in Ukraine, and praised the pace and size of Estonia's defense assistance to Ukraine.

"I welcome President of Estonia Alar Karis to Kyiv. Estonia is among those whose assistance to our defense is the fastest and the largest if you look at the ratio of aid to the country's GDP. Thank you for all your support!" he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.