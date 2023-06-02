Facts

11:54 02.06.2023

Swiss parliament rejects proposal to allow re-export of weapons to Ukraine

2 min read
On June 1, the National Council of Switzerland rejected a bill that would allow third states to transfer weapons manufactured by this country to Ukraine, but discussions on this issue continue.

"On Thursday, the Grand Chamber rejected the Security Policy Commission's parliamentary initiative by 98 votes to 75, with two abstentions. Thus, the initiative was rejected," the National Council said in a statement on Friday.

However, as noted, the discussion about fundamental changes in the law on military materials does not end there. The War Materiel Act prohibits the supply of Swiss weapons to warring countries, except in exceptional cases, for example, if the UN Security Council condemns a full-scale war against Ukraine, but Russia has a veto there.

As follows from the materials of the discussion in the parliament, published on the website, there are several proposals under consideration in this regard. For example, one of them would not allow direct delivery of military materials to Ukraine, but under certain conditions. In particular, weapons can be transferred only five years after they were acquired from Switzerland, but only by Western countries and only upon request. Also, the country to which they plan to provide it should not be at war, unless it is defending itself, as Ukraine does.

Earlier, referring to the neutral status, Switzerland consistently vetoed requests from countries, in particular Spain, Germany and Denmark, who wanted to transfer Swiss-made armored vehicles and ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tags: #weapons #switzerland

