14:18 01.06.2023

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen urge Russia to stop deporting Ukrainian children

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have called on Russia to stop deporting Ukrainian children.

This is stated in their joint statement following the meeting in Chisinau at the summit of the European Political Community, posted on the website of the European Commission.

"Every child has the right to be free, protected and kept safe. However, Russia's war of aggression is depriving Ukrainian children of these rights. First, we vehemently condemn illegal deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children, adding to the list of Russia's war crimes. We urgently call upon Russia to immediately stop these deportations, to put an end to the practice of so-called ‘expedited adoptions' and return these children,” the statement reads.

The time will come, the authors of the statement note “to bring to justice the perpetrators of these war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants.” Zelenskyy and von der Leyen welcomed the establishment of an International Center for the Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine.

“In meantime, we are committed to do all that is needed to establish the whereabouts of deported Ukrainian children, facilitate their safe return, and provide them with essential social, medical, and educational support upon their return. President Zelenskyy's "BRING KIDS BACK UA" plan can play a crucial role in this endeavour,” the text reads.

The appeal announces the creation of a specialized e-learning program for pediatricians and primary care medical personnel. “Through this initiative, we will equip healthcare professionals with the necessary skills to provide trauma care and improve children's mental health conditions,” the statement reads.

The statement welcomes the establishment of the EU Project Office in Ukraine under the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which will develop a strategy for the reform of the child care system for the development and protection of children, as well as coordinate its implementation. Involvement in the education system is crucial for the development of children and the acquisition of important social skills.

“Additionally, we will continue rehabilitating schools in Ukraine damaged or destroyed by the war,” the authors note.

Tags: #children #deportation

