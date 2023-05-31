Facts

20:37 31.05.2023

Meeting of leaders of European political community 20 km from Ukraine proves strengthening of unity on continent – Sandu

2 min read
Meeting of leaders of European political community 20 km from Ukraine proves strengthening of unity on continent – Sandu

The presence of European leaders in Moldova shows that Moldova is not alone, as well as Ukraine, President Maia Sandu said at a press conference in Chisinau.

"The Republic of Moldova has many friends who are close to us and support us in our aspirations, who join our citizens to build a Moldova that will be European. The presence of these leaders in our country is a message, a very clear message that the Republic of Moldova is not alone," she said.

Sandu noted that the same applies to Ukraine, which "has been resisting with heroism and bravery the invasion, the barbaric invasion of Russia for more than a year and three months."

"The fact that the second meeting of the political community of the European Union is taking place at a distance of 20 kilometers from the border with Ukraine is proof of strengthening unity on the European continent," Sandu stressed.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, for her part, said that she considers it natural and self-evident that the second summit of the European political community is being held in Moldova, because your country embodies the basic European values.

She noted that this is the solidarity that Moldova had shown towards Ukrainian refugees, the steadfastness demonstrated to the blackmail of Russia, and the unity shown by Moldova linking its fate with the European Union.

Von der Leyen noted that the European Commission is strengthening support for the economic and investment plan for Moldova. According to her, their initial goal is to achieve EUR 600 million of additional investment, and she promised to triple this amount. Thanks to the additional financing they are mobilizing, she said, they can now attract up to EUR 1.6 billion.

Tags: #summit #moldova

MORE ABOUT

20:47 31.05.2023
Moldova's Supreme Court of Justice extends Dodon's ban on leaving country by 2 months

Moldova's Supreme Court of Justice extends Dodon's ban on leaving country by 2 months

19:47 31.05.2023
EU to triple macrofinancial assistance to Moldova

EU to triple macrofinancial assistance to Moldova

20:57 03.05.2023
Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

20:15 03.05.2023
Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

20:34 24.04.2023
EU to set up mission in Moldova under Common Security and Defense Policy

EU to set up mission in Moldova under Common Security and Defense Policy

19:38 20.04.2023
Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms Chisinau has begun withdrawal from CIS agreements

Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms Chisinau has begun withdrawal from CIS agreements

20:35 13.04.2023
Ukraine, Romania, Moldova ready to jointly counter Russian propaganda, strengthen security – defense and foreign ministers' meeting

Ukraine, Romania, Moldova ready to jointly counter Russian propaganda, strengthen security – defense and foreign ministers' meeting

14:02 10.04.2023
Four traders book cross-section for electricity export to Moldova at first auction after its resumption

Four traders book cross-section for electricity export to Moldova at first auction after its resumption

20:38 03.04.2023
Chisinau airport returns to state ownership - President Sandu

Chisinau airport returns to state ownership - President Sandu

20:56 31.03.2023
Bucha summit's participants support idea of punishing Russia's crimes against Ukraine

Bucha summit's participants support idea of punishing Russia's crimes against Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds external meeting of Commander-in-Chief’s staff HQ in Odesa

Macron: West should provide Ukraine with ‘tangible and reliable’ security guarantees

Russia changes names, birth dates of illegally deported Ukrainian children – Vereschuk

European Commission President: Just peace must result in withdrawal of Russian forces from territory of Ukraine

Ukrainian army eliminates 470 invaders, 32 UAVs, 15 artillery systems over day

LATEST

EU may extend restrictions on agricultural exports from Ukraine - European commissioner

Norway to provide assistance to Ukraine worth NOK 75 bln during five years – PM

Diia has ability to make changes to messages based on construction passport

Zelenskyy holds external meeting of Commander-in-Chief’s staff HQ in Odesa

SAPO, NABU expose criminal scheme for sale of fuel at SOE Ukrspyrt at inflated prices, caused over UAH 55 mln in losses

Macron: West should provide Ukraine with ‘tangible and reliable’ security guarantees

Zelenskyy introduces new regional administration head in Odesa

Russia changes names, birth dates of illegally deported Ukrainian children – Vereschuk

European Commission President: Just peace must result in withdrawal of Russian forces from territory of Ukraine

Ukraine condemns North Korea's attempt to launch carrier rocket to place military satellite into orbit – MFA

AD
AD
AD
AD