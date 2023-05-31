Meeting of leaders of European political community 20 km from Ukraine proves strengthening of unity on continent – Sandu

The presence of European leaders in Moldova shows that Moldova is not alone, as well as Ukraine, President Maia Sandu said at a press conference in Chisinau.

"The Republic of Moldova has many friends who are close to us and support us in our aspirations, who join our citizens to build a Moldova that will be European. The presence of these leaders in our country is a message, a very clear message that the Republic of Moldova is not alone," she said.

Sandu noted that the same applies to Ukraine, which "has been resisting with heroism and bravery the invasion, the barbaric invasion of Russia for more than a year and three months."

"The fact that the second meeting of the political community of the European Union is taking place at a distance of 20 kilometers from the border with Ukraine is proof of strengthening unity on the European continent," Sandu stressed.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, for her part, said that she considers it natural and self-evident that the second summit of the European political community is being held in Moldova, because your country embodies the basic European values.

She noted that this is the solidarity that Moldova had shown towards Ukrainian refugees, the steadfastness demonstrated to the blackmail of Russia, and the unity shown by Moldova linking its fate with the European Union.

Von der Leyen noted that the European Commission is strengthening support for the economic and investment plan for Moldova. According to her, their initial goal is to achieve EUR 600 million of additional investment, and she promised to triple this amount. Thanks to the additional financing they are mobilizing, she said, they can now attract up to EUR 1.6 billion.