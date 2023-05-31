Kuleba addresses 31 NATO FMs before meeting in Oslo, naming three steps for success of Alliance's summit in Vilnius

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed all NATO foreign ministers before their informal meeting in Oslo, outlining three steps for the success of the upcoming Alliance summit in Vilnius.

"I addressed all 31 NATO foreign ministers ahead of their informal meeting in Oslo. Three steps to make Vilnius summit a success: 1) Strengthen Ukraine-NATO institutional ties and assistance; 2) Take a step toward UA membership; 3) Provide security guarantees on Ukraine's path to NATO," he said on Twitter.