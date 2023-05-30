Facts

20:57 30.05.2023

Italy prepares new military aid package – media

Italy prepares new military aid package – media

Italy is preparing a new seventh military aid package for Ukraine, la Repubblica said.

"A new arms package for Ukraine is being prepared. This is the seventh delivery of military equipment to Kyiv," la Repubblica said in a report published on Tuesday.

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto reportedly said this at a meeting of the parliamentary security committee. Defense Minister Crocetto announced the upcoming shipment and detailed the materials that Rome would send to the Ukrainian army to defend against a Russian invasion.

What exactly will be included in it is not known, since Italian officials decided not to disclose this information.

