19:40 30.05.2023

NATO Secretary General: Western countries not tiring on providing aid to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said there are no signs of fatigue among Western countries from helping Ukraine, CNN said.

During an event in Oslo, Norway, the NATO Secretary General said support for Ukraine is growing.

"Everyone is on alert for signs of fatigue in our democracies, in NATO countries and partners, in terms of our ability to support [Ukraine]. So far, we haven't seen it," Stoltenberg said.

The head of NATO said that there is still "strong cross-party support across NATO allies both in Europe and the USA."

Stoltenberg said that despite "different voices" and opinions on the issue of support for Ukraine, there remains predominantly a "political will to stand by Ukraine."

