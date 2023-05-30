URCS volunteers help rescuers at site of liquidation of consequences of Russian drone in Kyiv

A rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) helped rescuers in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv at the site of the liquidation of the consequences of a Russian night attack by drones.

"The rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross provided assistance to rescuers and victims at the site of the liquidation of the consequences of a night attack on the capital... In Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv, a fire broke out in a high-rise building... Volunteers of the Rapid Response Unit of the URCS National Committee quickly went to the scene," the URCS wrote on Facebook.

URCS volunteers set up a tent for the victims, where they could rest, warm up, recharge mobile devices, and receive first medical and psychological assistance.

As Ivan Vyhovsky, acting head of the National Police of Ukraine, also reported, on the night of Tuesday, May 30, as a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, nine people were injured, a 33-year-old woman died, and four citizens were injured in Kyiv region.