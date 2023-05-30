AFU eliminates 410 occupiers, 51 cruise missiles, 38 UAVs in past day – General Staff

During the day, 410 occupiers have been killed, 51 cruise missiles, 13 units of automotive and special equipment, one tank and one air defense system have been destroyed, according to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 30, 2023 approximately amount to: about 207,440 people of military personnel (plus 410), 3,802 tanks (plus one) unit, 7,469 armored combat vehicles (plus two) units, 3,445 artillery systems (plus 10) units, 575 MLRS units, 332 units of air defense equipment (plus one) unit, 313 aircraft, 298 helicopters, 3,092 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 38), 1,107 cruise missiles (plus 51), 18 ships/boats, 6,219 units of automotive equipment and tankers (plus 12) units, and 454 units of special equipment (plus one)," the General Staff said in its report on Facebook.