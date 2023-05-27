GUR: Russian special services start to embody provocation with chemical weapons

In order to disrupt the counter-offensive actions of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, on May 27, 2023, the Russian occupiers began to implement a provocation with the use of chemical weapons in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia region, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"The real victims of the enemy provocation will be the soldiers of the Russian occupation army. The aggressor state plans to use traces of chemical weapons damage on their bodies as fake evidence to accuse Ukraine," the GUR said on Telegram.

GUR emphasizes that the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine use only conventional means during hostilities with Russian troops, and the next statements of the Muscovite special services are not able to influence the further course of events at the front.