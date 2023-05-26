Facts

20:16 26.05.2023

Rehabilitation centre of national RECOVERY network founded by Viktor and Olena Pinchuk created in Kyiv

2 min read

An innovative rehabilitation center for wounded soldiers of the national RECOVERY network, which has no analogues in Ukraine, has been launched in Kyiv, the press service of the network told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Built from scratch on the site of a public hospital, the Centre meets the highest international standards of inclusion: wide corridors and doorways, sanitary and hygienic areas for patients with limited mobility. The Centre is fitted with the cutting-edge equipment," the network said in a press release.

The RECOVERY project, founded by Victor and Olena Pinchuk, helps Ukrainian wounded soldiers recover to the highest standards of rehabilitation.

Military patients benefit from two highly functional physical rehabilitation halls, three physiotherapy rooms, massage rooms, an occupational therapy room, a manipulation room, a dressing room, and 12 inclusive wards with 30 beds.

The facilities occupy 1,500 sq m in total. Thanks to an effective public-private partnership, the RECOVERY rehabilitation centre in Kyiv will be able to meet the recovery needs of the wounded soldiers in terms of quality and quantity.

"This Kyiv-based rehabilitation centre is absolutely unique. Built from scratch, it meets the highest inclusion standards to provide comfort to our defenders. Our heroes and heroines are fighting on the military front for our independence. And they need to be sure that if something happens to them, if their lives and health are threatened, they can count on us – we will fight for their independence here, too. We will fight for their self-reliance. We estimate that over 11,000 soldiers will be able to receive rehabilitation care in our centres over a year. We have set no less ambitious goals for the next year," Victor Pinchuk, founder of the RECOVERY project, said.

Tags: #pinchuk #rehabilitation #centre

MORE ABOUT

11:56 26.05.2023
Kolos sports and rehabilitation complex for people with disabilities in Reshetylivka, Poltava region, restored with help of EIB, UNDP

Kolos sports and rehabilitation complex for people with disabilities in Reshetylivka, Poltava region, restored with help of EIB, UNDP

19:15 03.05.2023
Reintegration Ministry initiates creation of Support Centers for civilians in armed conflict

Reintegration Ministry initiates creation of Support Centers for civilians in armed conflict

16:23 13.04.2023
Unbroken rehabilitation center opens on basis of reconstructed polyclinic building in Lviv

Unbroken rehabilitation center opens on basis of reconstructed polyclinic building in Lviv

20:30 06.04.2023
Adonis medical group opens new physical rehabilitation center in Kyiv

Adonis medical group opens new physical rehabilitation center in Kyiv

12:12 23.03.2023
Some 244 hospitals sign contracts for medical assistance in rehabilitation

Some 244 hospitals sign contracts for medical assistance in rehabilitation

12:24 15.03.2023
First rehabilitation center founded by Pinchuk family of RECOVERY national network opens in Dnipro

First rehabilitation center founded by Pinchuk family of RECOVERY national network opens in Dnipro

14:54 22.02.2023
Some 381 repressed by communist regime are rehabilitated in Ukraine in 2022 – institute

Some 381 repressed by communist regime are rehabilitated in Ukraine in 2022 – institute

16:58 19.01.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over medical equipment to specialized children's medical center

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over medical equipment to specialized children's medical center

16:58 22.09.2022
Victor Pinchuk Foundation opens Russian War Crimes Exhibition at Ukrainian Institute of America in New York

Victor Pinchuk Foundation opens Russian War Crimes Exhibition at Ukrainian Institute of America in New York

16:47 07.09.2022
Pinchuk Foundation, President's Office open exhibition on Russia's war crimes against Ukraine in Brussels

Pinchuk Foundation, President's Office open exhibition on Russia's war crimes against Ukraine in Brussels

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Issues of equipping troops with all necessary for offensive discussed at HQ meeting

Law enforcers report suspicion to judge who knocked down National Guardsman in Kyiv - PGO

Zelenskyy: Supply of air defense systems is daily issue for working with partners

Nuclear Regulation Inspectorate denies fake Russian media reports on Ukraine's alleged preparation of explosion of spent nuclear fuel storage in Kharkiv

Day of mourning for victims of hospital missile attack in Dnipro to be on Saturday – mayor

LATEST

Borrell: Deployment of Russian nuclear warheads in Belarus to lead to further extremely dangerous escalation – statement

Justice Ministers of States of Germany urge federal govt to facilitate establishment of Tribunal to investigate crime of aggression – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Zelenskyy: Issues of equipping troops with all necessary for offensive discussed at HQ meeting

Power losses of Ukraine's IPS due to Russia's aggression increase almost sevenfold in two years – Ukrenergo

Law enforcers report suspicion to judge who knocked down National Guardsman in Kyiv - PGO

Lula da Silva reiterates his readiness to promote peaceful settlement in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Supply of air defense systems is daily issue for working with partners

Petraeus confident that Ukraine's counteroffensive to be successful

Presence of NATO troops in Ukraine's de-occupied areas could prevent further Russia's crimes – expert

Nuclear Regulation Inspectorate denies fake Russian media reports on Ukraine's alleged preparation of explosion of spent nuclear fuel storage in Kharkiv

AD
AD
AD
AD