China's Special Rep during visit to Europe calls for ceasefire in Ukraine, preservation of occupied territories by Russia – media

Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, during a tour of Europe, told the authorities of its countries that they need to call for a ceasefire in Ukraine with the preservation of the occupied Ukrainian territories by Russia, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said, citing Western officials.

"The Chinese envoy dispatched to push Beijing's peace plan for Ukraine carried a clear message: U.S. allies in Europe should assert their autonomy and urge an immediate cease-fire, leaving Russia in possession of the parts of its smaller neighbor that it now occupies," the newspaper said.

According to WSJ interlocutors familiar with conversations with Li Hui, he also called on European countries "move quickly to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine before it spreads further."

In addition, Li Hui recommended that European states "consider China as an economic alternative to Washington."

However, representatives of European governments replied to the Chinese special representative that they see no prospects for resolving the situation without the withdrawal of Russian troops.

"We explained that freezing the conflict is not in the interests of the international community unless there is withdraws Russian troops," the WSJ said, citing an unnamed diplomat who spoke with Li Hui as saying.

According to him, the representative of China was also told that it is impossible to separate Europe from the United States and that Europe will not stop supporting Ukraine.

At the same time, it is noted that officials recognized that it is too early to reject Beijing's efforts to resolve the crisis.

Li Hui visited Kyiv, Warsaw, Berlin, Paris and Brussels this month to discuss the settlement of the situation around Ukraine.