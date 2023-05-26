Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro increases to two people – regional administration

The number of killed as a result of the missile strike on Dnipro has grown to two people, according to head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"From under the rubble of the building of the veterinary clinic, which was also mutilated by the enemy, the body of the deceased man was taken out ...Today's missile attack on Dnipro river claimed the lives of two people. Condolences to the families ...," the head of the Administration wrote on the Telegram channel.

As reported, on Friday morning, the occupiers launched a missile attack on a medical facility in Dnipro. Earlier it was known about one dead and 23 wounded.