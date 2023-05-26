Facts

12:38 26.05.2023

Ex-US Ambassador to NATO: Ukraine today has most equipped army in Europe with greatest combat experience

3 min read
Permanent Representative of the United States to NATO in 2013-17, General Douglas Lute, proposed the creation of the Ukraine–NATO Council before Ukraine join the Alliance, and also stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine today is the most equipped army in Europe with the greatest combat experience.

Speaking during the 15th annual Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Open Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk Foundation, Lute stressed that the collective agreement on the creation of NATO provides for three key criteria for membership in the Alliance.

“First, a country aspiring to become a member must be able to contribute to collective defense. Today, Ukraine obviously meets this criterion. Let’s be honest, today Ukraine has the best equipped army in Europe. This is a fact of life. In addition, it has the most expansive combat experience. That is, there is no doubt about this criterion,” the general said.

He stressed that the second criterion is the requirement for a state wishing to become a member of NATO to respect the core values of NATO: democracy, individual freedoms and the rule of law.

Luther pointed out that the third requirement for membership is consensus.

“Sweden has not yet been able to become a member of the Alliance, because there are no 31 votes in favor,” he added.

“Even if we fail to reach a consensus during these six weeks [on issue of Ukraine’s membership during the time remaining before the Vilnius Summit], we need to codify security assurances – equipment training, intelligence information exchange, anything to allow the Armed Forces to defend Ukraine today. The above should be determined bilaterally, not across all 31 countries,” the general explained.

In addition, according to him, NATO can offer Ukraine a unique and special relationship with the Alliance.

“To this purpose something along the lines of Ukraine-NATO Council can be created,” he believes.

The general clarified that such an institution could grant Ukraine the right to assemble the North Atlantic Council at any time.

“This will ensure Ukraine’s place at the table any time Ukraine feels threatened. And this will certainly be an appropriate platform to discuss security issues that Ukraine is faced with today. Currently, there is one NATO Council with a non-member country, and it is the NATO-Russia Council. I suggest replacing the NATO-Russia Council with the NATO-Ukraine Council and place Ukraine at the table. Indeed, this does not mean membership in the Alliance, but this is a step that should be taken,” the expert noted.

The 15th annual Kyiv Security Forum For Our and Your Freedom/Fighting for NATO takes place on May 25-26.

Tags: #nato #yatsenyuk #open_ukraine #ksf #kyiv_security_forum

