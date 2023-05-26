Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons deter USA from accepting Ukraine into NATO - ex-US Ambassador to Ukraine Herbst

John Herbst, Director of the Eurasia Center of the Atlantic Council, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine in 2003-2006, believes that Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons deter the USA from accepting Ukraine into NATO.

He assumed that during participation in the 15th annual Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Open Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk Foundation that the Administration is intimidated by Russia's constant threats that they are using weapons of mass destruction. And, according to him, this highly likely affects the position of the United States regarding Ukraine's membership in NATO.

According to Herbst, at the Vilnius summit it will not be possible to hear the bold position of the United States about the prospects for Ukraine to gain membership in the Alliance.

According to him, the best way to ensure a good result in Vilnius for Ukraine is to work with Poland and the Baltic states, possibly with the Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and of course they expect the British to support this idea.

On May 25-26, the 15th annual Kyiv Security Forum For Our and Your Freedom is being held.