Defense Ministry confirms ‘meeting’ of Russian vessel with Ukrainian UAV

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has confirmed the "meeting" of the Russian vessel with the Ukrainian drone, the press service of the ministry reported.

“When the russian reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs met a Ukrainian drone. Indeed, a perfect match!” the ministry said on Twitter.

Earlier, the media reported that the Russian reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs was attacked by drones. Information about this was spread throughout the network.

Later, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the fact of an attempted drone attack on the ship. In their statements, they blamed Ukraine for this incident. Representatives of the Russian ministry said that all the means used to attack the ship were destroyed. However, they presented a video allegedly showing the destruction of one of the boats.

The Ivan Khurs is a reconnaissance ship that was launched in 2017, and in 2018 became part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. It was designed to provide communications, fleet management, and intelligence tasks.