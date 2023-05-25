Facts

20:55 25.05.2023

General Staff: Russians deploy about 300 military personnel on Dzharylhach Island

Russian troops have deployed 300 servicemen on the island of Dzharylhach (Kherson region), the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Russian occupation troops militarized the island of Dzharylhach, which on May 19 they connected to the temporarily occupied mainland of Kherson region near the settlement of Lazurne," the General Staff said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

As reported, in particular, the occupiers placed about 300 Russian servicemen and 15 foreign-made boats on the island, which were stolen from the local population.

Tags: #general_staff

