Facts

11:27 25.05.2023

South Korea may consider supplying military aid to Ukraine after monitoring situation 'on ground' – presidential adviser

1 min read
The issue of Seoul providing military assistance to Ukraine will be considered after studying the situation "on the ground," National Security Adviser to the President of South Korea Cho Tae-yong said.

"We've been providing humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine until now. (...) We plan to consider it [the possibility of providing military assistance] after monitoring the situation on the ground and in light of other situations," Yonhap said, citing Cho Tae-yong.

At the same time, as the agency notes, the national security adviser made it clear that at the moment there are no plans to send ammunition to Ukraine either directly or through Poland.

President Yoon Suk Yeol met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time last Sunday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, and promised additional assistance, including mine-clearing equipment and ambulances.

Tags: #ukraine #south_korea

