Facts

14:58 24.05.2023

PGO investigates possible role of Belarus in forced displacement of Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied territories – media

1 min read
Ukraine is investigating the possible role of Belarus in the forced transfer of Ukrainian children from the Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said.

In a commentary to Reuters, the PGO said Ukrainian law enforcement officers are investigating the forced transfer of more than 19,000 Ukrainian children from the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Kharkiv regions, including to Belarus.

"The fact and circumstances of taking Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to the so-called 'recreational camps' in Belarus are currently under investigation in the mentioned criminal proceedings," the department said.

According to a Reuters report, the PGO informed about this in response to a report by the Belarusian opposition in exile that more than 2,000 Ukrainian children, including orphans aged 6 to 15, were sent to so-called "recreational camps" on the territory of Belarus.

