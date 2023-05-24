Facts

12:56 24.05.2023

Reznikov, Wallace discuss continuation of training of Ukrainian military in UK

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace discussed the continuation of training of the Ukrainian servicemen in the UK, as well as the main training priorities.

"We talked about the continuation of the training of our troops on the British territory, about the main priorities and emphasis on these trainings. We had the opportunity to shake hands with pilots who have studied in the UK and are already successfully using a weapon called Storm Shadow," Reznikov said during a meeting with the British Defense Secretary in Kyiv on Tuesday.

In turn, Wallace said he was pleased to be in Ukraine and communicate directly with the military.

The UK Secretary of State for Defence said he always enjoys visiting the Ukrainian capital, talking not only with his counterpart, but also with the military, discussing their plans and ambitions and how he can be more involved in helping to realize these plans.

