Ukrainian President's Office Dpty Head, Swiss Embassy's reps discuss creation of registers, exchange of info on children affected by Russian aggression

Deputy Head of the President's of Ukraine Yulia Sokolovska met with Advisor, Peace and Human Rights Programs at the Embassy of Switzerland Gaetan Vannay, and Project Coordinator for Peace and Human Rights at the Embassy of Switzerland Natalia Sorokina.

"The participants of the meeting discussed assistance to Ukraine in the creation and development of registers and the exchange of information about the injured and deported Ukrainian children," according to the statement published on the website of the Ukrainian head of state on Tuesday.

Activities to create relevant registries and information exchange tools are being implemented as part of the E-Governance for Accountability and Participation Program (EGAP) project, funded by Switzerland and implemented by the East Europe Foundation in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the Innovabridge Foundation.

The meeting participants agreed on further cooperation. The priority is to create a transparent mechanism that will be focused on the needs of victims or victims and understandable algorithms for them.