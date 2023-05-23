AFU kills 480 occupiers; one helicopter, four tanks, 40 artillery systems, 34 UAVs destroyed over day – General Staff

Over the past day on Monday, May 22, the AFU killed 480 occupiers; one helicopter, four tanks, four cruise missiles, 12 armored vehicles, 40 artillery systems and 34 UAVs were destroyed, the General Staff reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 20222 to May 23, 2023 approximately amount to: about 204,360 people of military personnel (plus 480) people, 3,789 tanks (plus four) units, 7,419 armored combat vehicles (plus 12) units, 3,318 artillery systems (plus 40) units, 565 units of MLRS, 327 units of air defense equipment, 309 aircraft units, 295 helicopters (plus one) unit, 2,864 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 34), 1,015 cruise missiles (plus four), 18 ships/boats, 6,139 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 10) units, and 433 units of special equipment (plus six)," the message says.

The data is being updated.