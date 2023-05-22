Freedom of Russia Legion, RDK conducting operation in Russian Belgorod to create ‘security strip’ to protect Ukrainians – GUR

The Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) are conducting an operation in Belgorod region of the Russian Federation in order to create a "security strip" to protect Ukrainians, said representative of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov in a comment to Suspilne.

"The Freedom of Russia legion and Russian Volunteer Corps are conducting an operation on the territory of Belgorod region to create a ‘security strip’ to protect civilian Ukrainians. According to him, the operation is carried out exclusively by Russian citizens," the Telegram channel says.

At about 14:00 on Monday, the Freedom of Russia Legion and Russian Volunteer Corps announced that they had "liberated" Kozinka of Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and entered the settlement of Gayvoron.

The Telegram channel of the Freedom of Russia Legion contains an appeal to the residents of the Russian Federation: "Residents of Russia! We are the same Russians as you. We are distinguished only by the fact that we did not want more recognition of the actions of criminals in power and took up arms to defend our freedom. But today it's time for everyone to take responsibility for their future. It's time to put an end to the Kremlin's dictatorship: the Legion is coming home."