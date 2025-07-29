Defense Intelligence Agency publishes footage of use of FPV drones in open sea

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has publicly presented footage of the use of FPV drones in the open sea by intelligence special forces.

"During a raid off the coast of Crimea on September 11, 2024, fighters of the Raven Group unit as part of the Tymur Special Unit of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine first used FPV drones from boats in the open sea," the Agency said in a message on Telegram on Tuesday.

It is noted that thanks to this component of the operation, intelligence soldiers were able to suppress enemy fire means on the Petro Godovanets gas production platform in the Black Sea. The occupiers suffered losses among personnel and equipment.