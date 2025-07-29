Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:21 29.07.2025

Defense Intelligence Agency publishes footage of use of FPV drones in open sea

1 min read
Defense Intelligence Agency publishes footage of use of FPV drones in open sea

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has publicly presented footage of the use of FPV drones in the open sea by intelligence special forces.

"During a raid off the coast of Crimea on September 11, 2024, fighters of the Raven Group unit as part of the Tymur Special Unit of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine first used FPV drones from boats in the open sea," the Agency said in a message on Telegram on Tuesday.

It is noted that thanks to this component of the operation, intelligence soldiers were able to suppress enemy fire means on the Petro Godovanets gas production platform in the Black Sea. The occupiers suffered losses among personnel and equipment.

Tags: #intelligence_agency #fpv_drones

MORE ABOUT

18:56 29.07.2025
Intelligence Agency refutes disinformation about supposedly secret meeting in Alps of delegations from Ukraine, USA, UK

Intelligence Agency refutes disinformation about supposedly secret meeting in Alps of delegations from Ukraine, USA, UK

17:53 24.06.2025
Intelligence Agency, MFA evacuate 31 Ukrainian citizens from Iran

Intelligence Agency, MFA evacuate 31 Ukrainian citizens from Iran

16:14 02.06.2025
Twelve employees of Emergency Service injured amid enemy attack in Zaporizhia – authorities

Twelve employees of Emergency Service injured amid enemy attack in Zaporizhia – authorities

14:06 13.01.2025
Intelligence Agency begins publishing data on Russian drone manufacturers, foreign equipment used

Intelligence Agency begins publishing data on Russian drone manufacturers, foreign equipment used

15:44 03.01.2025
Russia plans to transfer military equipment from Syria to Libya – Defense Intelligence

Russia plans to transfer military equipment from Syria to Libya – Defense Intelligence

14:01 02.01.2025
Intelligence Agency destroys two Russian helicopters near Crimea with Magura V5 drones

Intelligence Agency destroys two Russian helicopters near Crimea with Magura V5 drones

13:47 02.01.2025
Defense Ministry holds demonstration of FPV drones controlled via fiber optics

Defense Ministry holds demonstration of FPV drones controlled via fiber optics

15:38 25.09.2024
Poroshenko sends new batch of vehicles, FPV drones, electronic warfare to front

Poroshenko sends new batch of vehicles, FPV drones, electronic warfare to front

13:24 28.08.2024
Poroshenko transferring 1,150 drones, batch of other equipment for military in Pokrovsk direction

Poroshenko transferring 1,150 drones, batch of other equipment for military in Pokrovsk direction

18:32 21.08.2024
Intelligence agency strikes Russian Savasleyka airfield, three aircraft destroyed

Intelligence agency strikes Russian Savasleyka airfield, three aircraft destroyed

HOT NEWS

Trump reduces Russia's deadline to 10 days

During week, another EUR 400 mln to be deposited into accounts of drone manufacturers in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Putin rejects peace efforts, maximum synchronization of sanctions necessary – FM Sybiha

Five killed, three injured in hostile shelling of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region

SBU prevents FSB plans to eliminate commander of 108th separate battalion Da Vinci Wolves Filimonov

LATEST

Trump reduces Russia's deadline to 10 days

During week, another EUR 400 mln to be deposited into accounts of drone manufacturers in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Europe may be interested in Ukraine supplying raw materials for medicine production – Health Ministry

Intelligence Agency's soldiers eliminate occupiers position on Tendra Spit, Zont electronic warfare complex, Rosa radar station

Intelligence Agency: Reports of supposedly secret meeting of Ukrainian reps with US, UK delegations are part of Russia's disinformation

Zelenskyy visits company in Kyiv region 'where Ukrainian weapons are made smart'

Lybidska metro station re-opens for entry and exit, trains running as usual

Putin rejects peace efforts, maximum synchronization of sanctions necessary – FM Sybiha

Lybidska metro station in Kyiv temporarily closed due to suspicious object

Russian attack injures 4 emergency workers during day

AD
AD