Facts

17:54 22.05.2023

Training of Ukrainian pilots to navigate F-16 to begin soon – MFA of Netherlands

2 min read
Training of Ukrainian pilots to navigate F-16 to begin soon – MFA of Netherlands

The training of Ukrainian pilots for flights on American F-16 fighter jets will begin very soon, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday.

The minister, as noted by the Dutch media, did not specify whether it was days or weeks, but stressed that in every such case, after a fundamental decision has been made, its implementation takes place very quickly.

At the G7 summit in Hiroshima last weekend, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his readiness to support plans to train Ukrainian pilots to navigate F-16 fighter jets. A senior representative of the American administration said that the training program should begin within a few weeks, the training will take place in Europe. At the same time, NATO allies will later decide how many aircraft will be involved and who will provide them.

Dutch media say that the Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Denmark and a number of other countries are working on the training program for Ukrainian pilots.

Meanwhile, head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell expressed hope that Ukraine would soon receive F-16 fighters.

Meanwhile, the U.S. president said that deliveries of these aircraft in the near future should not be expected. He explained that, in his opinion, the F-16 is not needed for the military operations that Kyiv is currently planning.

Tags: #netherlands #f_16

MORE ABOUT

10:43 22.05.2023
F-16 appearance in Ukrainian skies to be historic moment – Zelenskyy at G7 meeting

F-16 appearance in Ukrainian skies to be historic moment – Zelenskyy at G7 meeting

16:03 20.05.2023
Ukrainian pilots look forward to training on F-16s – Reznikov

Ukrainian pilots look forward to training on F-16s – Reznikov

20:39 19.05.2023
Modalities for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to be worked out in coming weeks

Modalities for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to be worked out in coming weeks

18:16 19.05.2023
Biden tells G7 leaders USA to support F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots – CNN

Biden tells G7 leaders USA to support F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots – CNN

16:44 17.05.2023
Belgium ready to train Ukrainian pilots, but cannot provide F-16 aircraft

Belgium ready to train Ukrainian pilots, but cannot provide F-16 aircraft

16:52 16.05.2023
Kuleba names five reasons why Ukraine should get F-16 jets

Kuleba names five reasons why Ukraine should get F-16 jets

20:01 11.05.2023
Zelenskyy appoints Ukraine's Ambassador to Netherlands

Zelenskyy appoints Ukraine's Ambassador to Netherlands

09:54 05.05.2023
Netherlands to send two more forensic missions to Ukraine in 2023 to investigate war crimes under ICC auspices

Netherlands to send two more forensic missions to Ukraine in 2023 to investigate war crimes under ICC auspices

09:14 05.05.2023
At Netherlands Air Force base, Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian military, gets acquainted with weapons being transferred to Ukraine

At Netherlands Air Force base, Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian military, gets acquainted with weapons being transferred to Ukraine

20:19 04.05.2023
Ukraine, the Netherlands determined to create comprehensive system to hold Russia accountable for aggression – statement

Ukraine, the Netherlands determined to create comprehensive system to hold Russia accountable for aggression – statement

AD

HOT NEWS

Twenty-five clashes occur in Ukraine’s east over day, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities – AFU General Staff

Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

Decision of Vilnius NATO summit should be one that will work – Zelenskyy

Freedom of Russia Legion, RDK conducting operation in Russian Belgorod to create ‘security strip’ to protect Ukrainians – GUR

NATO PA recognizes Russia’s crimes against Ukraine as genocide – MP

LATEST

Shmyhal, IMF European Department's director discuss Fund's role in Ukraine's reconstruction

Ukraine, Morocco agree to hold talks on trade facilitation, visa regime – Kuleba

Facts of sexual violence in war should be perceived as intl enemy crime against Ukrainians

Kuleba starts tour of Africa to promote Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, support Grain from Ukraine program

Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict 11 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers – AFU General Staff

Freedom of Russia Legion, RDK assume responsibility for events in Belgorod region

Twenty-five clashes occur in Ukraine’s east over day, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities – AFU General Staff

NATO discusses ‘security guarantees’ for Ukraine by analogy with Israel – WSJ

Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

Decision of Vilnius NATO summit should be one that will work – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD