Training of Ukrainian pilots to navigate F-16 to begin soon – MFA of Netherlands

The training of Ukrainian pilots for flights on American F-16 fighter jets will begin very soon, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday.

The minister, as noted by the Dutch media, did not specify whether it was days or weeks, but stressed that in every such case, after a fundamental decision has been made, its implementation takes place very quickly.

At the G7 summit in Hiroshima last weekend, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his readiness to support plans to train Ukrainian pilots to navigate F-16 fighter jets. A senior representative of the American administration said that the training program should begin within a few weeks, the training will take place in Europe. At the same time, NATO allies will later decide how many aircraft will be involved and who will provide them.

Dutch media say that the Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Denmark and a number of other countries are working on the training program for Ukrainian pilots.

Meanwhile, head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell expressed hope that Ukraine would soon receive F-16 fighters.

Meanwhile, the U.S. president said that deliveries of these aircraft in the near future should not be expected. He explained that, in his opinion, the F-16 is not needed for the military operations that Kyiv is currently planning.