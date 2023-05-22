DTEK launches first phase of Tylihulska WPP of 114 MW

DTEK Energy Holding commissioned the first stage of Tylihulska wind power plant (WPP) with 19 turbines with a capacity of 114 MW out of a total declared capacity of 500 MW.

This was officially announced during the opening of the wind farm in Mykolaiv region.

"In May last year, after discussions with the supervisory board, negotiations with our shareholder Rinat Akhmetov, we made a very bold decision at that time - to complete the construction of the first stage of the wind farm. We started work in September last year and in March we installed all 19 turbines of the first stage. On May 15 we put into operation the last 19th turbine," said Oleksandr Selischev, the head of DTEK RES, during a press conference on the occasion of the opening of the wind farm on May 19.

According to him, it was planned to put into operation the entire wind farm, which consists of 83 turbines with a capacity of 6 MW each, back in August 2022, but this was prevented by the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"When the war began, there were 19 turbines at the construction site, of which six had already been built, and 13 were waiting in line. Several more pieces of equipment for turbines were in the ports of Ukraine and Europe," Selischev explained.

According to him, the first month of the war, the company, first of all, was engaged in the safety of personnel and the protection of assets, and there was no talk of the possibility of completing the wind farm.

At the same time, the possibility of implementing another project in one of the safer regions of Ukraine was analyzed, but this idea was rejected.

"We already understood in the first weeks that, unfortunately, foreign contractors will not return to Ukraine because of the war, and it will be difficult to build a new project in such a situation," Selischev explained.

At the same time, he noted that the decision to complete the construction of Tylihulska wind farm, in his opinion, was very correct, "helped by the first victories of Ukraine, the liberation of Kyiv region in the spring."