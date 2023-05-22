Facts

17:53 22.05.2023

DTEK launches first phase of Tylihulska WPP of 114 MW

2 min read
DTEK launches first phase of Tylihulska WPP of 114 MW

DTEK Energy Holding commissioned the first stage of Tylihulska wind power plant (WPP) with 19 turbines with a capacity of 114 MW out of a total declared capacity of 500 MW.

This was officially announced during the opening of the wind farm in Mykolaiv region.

"In May last year, after discussions with the supervisory board, negotiations with our shareholder Rinat Akhmetov, we made a very bold decision at that time - to complete the construction of the first stage of the wind farm. We started work in September last year and in March we installed all 19 turbines of the first stage. On May 15 we put into operation the last 19th turbine," said Oleksandr Selischev, the head of DTEK RES, during a press conference on the occasion of the opening of the wind farm on May 19.

According to him, it was planned to put into operation the entire wind farm, which consists of 83 turbines with a capacity of 6 MW each, back in August 2022, but this was prevented by the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"When the war began, there were 19 turbines at the construction site, of which six had already been built, and 13 were waiting in line. Several more pieces of equipment for turbines were in the ports of Ukraine and Europe," Selischev explained.

According to him, the first month of the war, the company, first of all, was engaged in the safety of personnel and the protection of assets, and there was no talk of the possibility of completing the wind farm.

At the same time, the possibility of implementing another project in one of the safer regions of Ukraine was analyzed, but this idea was rejected.

"We already understood in the first weeks that, unfortunately, foreign contractors will not return to Ukraine because of the war, and it will be difficult to build a new project in such a situation," Selischev explained.

At the same time, he noted that the decision to complete the construction of Tylihulska wind farm, in his opinion, was very correct, "helped by the first victories of Ukraine, the liberation of Kyiv region in the spring."

Tags: #energy #dtek

MORE ABOUT

13:06 17.05.2023
Some 4,500 km of power lines need to be demined in Ukraine – Energy Ministry

Some 4,500 km of power lines need to be demined in Ukraine – Energy Ministry

11:39 13.05.2023
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

16:38 09.05.2023
Russia's missile attack on May 9 causes no harm to Ukraine's power plants, transmission networks

Russia's missile attack on May 9 causes no harm to Ukraine's power plants, transmission networks

18:53 08.05.2023
Ministry of Energy calls fake info about planned introduction of electricity consumer restriction schedules

Ministry of Energy calls fake info about planned introduction of electricity consumer restriction schedules

16:15 08.05.2023
No damage caused to Ukraine's energy system by night enemy attack – Energy Ministry

No damage caused to Ukraine's energy system by night enemy attack – Energy Ministry

11:41 05.05.2023
Invaders attack DTEK's thermal power plants for second day in a row

Invaders attack DTEK's thermal power plants for second day in a row

19:40 03.05.2023
DTEK plans to launch three new longwalls in May

DTEK plans to launch three new longwalls in May

13:45 03.05.2023
Invaders shell Stepanivka, three employees of regional energy company killed – local police department

Invaders shell Stepanivka, three employees of regional energy company killed – local police department

11:25 03.05.2023
Govt launches Energoatom corporatization procedure – PM

Govt launches Energoatom corporatization procedure – PM

19:00 02.05.2023
Ukraine to accumulate resources for restoration of energy before new heating season thanks to sales of electricity – PM

Ukraine to accumulate resources for restoration of energy before new heating season thanks to sales of electricity – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Freedom of Russia Legion, RDK conducting operation in Russian Belgorod to create ‘security strip’ to protect Ukrainians – GUR

NATO PA recognizes Russia’s crimes against Ukraine as genocide – MP

Budanov appeals to Russian servicemen to surrender: you have choice – to die or save your life

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian theme central at G7 meeting

Ukraine, Japan to hold joint conference on Ukraine's recovery

LATEST

Freedom of Russia Legion, RDK conducting operation in Russian Belgorod to create ‘security strip’ to protect Ukrainians – GUR

Training of Ukrainian pilots to navigate F-16 to begin soon – MFA of Netherlands

Russia creating new group of strike aircraft for ground attacks on Ukraine – British intelligence

NATO PA recognizes Russia’s crimes against Ukraine as genocide – MP

Budanov appeals to Russian servicemen to surrender: you have choice – to die or save your life

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian theme central at G7 meeting

Ukraine, Japan to hold joint conference on Ukraine's recovery

Syrsky on situation in Bakhmut: We continue defense, move along flanks in suburbs

Biden announces new $375 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: No one to sit down at negotiating table with Russia while invaders remain on Ukrainian soil

AD
AD
AD
AD