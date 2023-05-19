Facts

19:17 19.05.2023

Russian forces inflict six missile, 51 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Russian occupation forces inflicted six missile and 51 air strikes, mounted more than 30 shelling attacks using multiple launch rocket systems in the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy inflicted six missile and 51 air strikes, mounted more than 30 shelling attacks using multiple launch rocket systems," it said on Facebook.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed. In particular, as a result of attacks on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region, Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhia region and Beryslav in Kherson region.

"There are casualties among the civilians, private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed," the General Staff said.

 

Tags: #report #general_staff

