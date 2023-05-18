Facts

12:33 18.05.2023

SAPO, Ministry of Digital Transformation agree to support Army of Drones with funds from plea bargains

2 min read
SAPO, Ministry of Digital Transformation agree to support Army of Drones with funds from plea bargains

The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) signed a memorandum of cooperation, under which the funds paid by those accused of corruption offenses under the plea bargain mechanism will be directed to the Army of Drones, the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported on Thursday.

"Each drone saves the lives of our heroes. We must be more technologically advanced than the enemy. That is why the development of modern Ukrainian UAVs is our main priority… I am grateful to the SAPO head for significant support for the development of the UAV sector," Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said.

In turn, SAPO said that in less than five months, the SAPO and NABU sent UAH 650 million to the Army of Drones. Using these funds, several hundred drones were purchased for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Defense Intelligence and a batch of BMP-2 infantry combat vehicles for the brigades of the Offensive Guard.

"The war not only did not stop the fight against top corruption but also added motivation to our work. Our priorities are to bring those responsible for corruption to justice and assist the Armed Forces of Ukraine," SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko said.

During the full-scale war, thanks to the work of SAPO, NABU, and HACC, plea bargains, and other mechanisms, more than UAH 1.7 billion was transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tags: #drones

MORE ABOUT

18:21 16.05.2023
Strike UAVs from UK to be in service not with Air Force, but with other Defense Forces – Ihnat

Strike UAVs from UK to be in service not with Air Force, but with other Defense Forces – Ihnat

19:08 08.05.2023
Eight new UAV strike companies formed in Ukraine – Fedorov

Eight new UAV strike companies formed in Ukraine – Fedorov

18:35 08.05.2023
Zaporizhstal hands modern Mavic drones over to defenders

Zaporizhstal hands modern Mavic drones over to defenders

15:57 08.05.2023
Klitschko: Last night barbarians launch most massive kamikaze drone attack

Klitschko: Last night barbarians launch most massive kamikaze drone attack

19:14 03.05.2023
We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

20:22 19.04.2023
USA adds six companies from Iran, China to sanctions list due to supplies of parts for Iranian drones

USA adds six companies from Iran, China to sanctions list due to supplies of parts for Iranian drones

20:21 28.03.2023
Air force destroy 12 shock Shaheds, one reconnaissance UAV

Air force destroy 12 shock Shaheds, one reconnaissance UAV

09:16 24.03.2023
Enemy attacks Kryvyi Rih with drones at night: one shot down, there is hit of five UAVs

Enemy attacks Kryvyi Rih with drones at night: one shot down, there is hit of five UAVs

11:56 22.03.2023
Ambulance driver arriving to help victims among killed in Rzhyschiv

Ambulance driver arriving to help victims among killed in Rzhyschiv

11:55 22.03.2023
Death toll of drone attacks in Rzhyschiv, Kyiv region, increases to four

Death toll of drone attacks in Rzhyschiv, Kyiv region, increases to four

AD

HOT NEWS

Maliar: We control southwestern part of Bakhmut; there is advance of our forces by 500 meters in some areas

Third Separate Assault Brigade reports successful offensive in western outskirts of Bakhmut

Attorney involved in bribery case of Supreme Court ex-head taken into custody with UAH 80 mln alternative bail

We have no right not to put end to evil – Zelenskyy in address to Strategic Ark participants

Opening of beach season not planned in Kyiv – local authorities

LATEST

Pentagon makes error by $3 bln in assessing equipment supplied to Ukraine, this to allow sending more weapons to Kyiv – media

Grain corridor is still blocked for entry – JCC data

Maliar: We control southwestern part of Bakhmut; there is advance of our forces by 500 meters in some areas

Third Separate Assault Brigade reports successful offensive in western outskirts of Bakhmut

Norway donates three radars, up to eight MLRS to Ukraine – joint statement by Norwegian, UK Defense Ministers

Attorney involved in bribery case of Supreme Court ex-head taken into custody with UAH 80 mln alternative bail

We have no right not to put end to evil – Zelenskyy in address to Strategic Ark participants

NATO Defense Ministers to discuss fighter jets for Ukraine at meeting in June – Stoltenberg

Stefanchuk: Ukraine to receive more NASAMS systems soon

G7 countries to continue to tighten sanctions against Russia, support Ukraine – Kishida

AD
AD
AD
AD