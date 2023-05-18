SAPO, Ministry of Digital Transformation agree to support Army of Drones with funds from plea bargains

The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) signed a memorandum of cooperation, under which the funds paid by those accused of corruption offenses under the plea bargain mechanism will be directed to the Army of Drones, the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported on Thursday.

"Each drone saves the lives of our heroes. We must be more technologically advanced than the enemy. That is why the development of modern Ukrainian UAVs is our main priority… I am grateful to the SAPO head for significant support for the development of the UAV sector," Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said.

In turn, SAPO said that in less than five months, the SAPO and NABU sent UAH 650 million to the Army of Drones. Using these funds, several hundred drones were purchased for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Defense Intelligence and a batch of BMP-2 infantry combat vehicles for the brigades of the Offensive Guard.

"The war not only did not stop the fight against top corruption but also added motivation to our work. Our priorities are to bring those responsible for corruption to justice and assist the Armed Forces of Ukraine," SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko said.

During the full-scale war, thanks to the work of SAPO, NABU, and HACC, plea bargains, and other mechanisms, more than UAH 1.7 billion was transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.