Three people killed, another eight wounded amid shelling of Kherson, its region – Military Administartion

Three civilians, one of them a child, were killed and eight more wounded as a result of 90 enemy shelling of Kherson and the region over the past day, school buildings and hospitals were damaged, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Over the past day, the enemy has carried out 90 attacks, firing 529 shells from heavy artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aviation. The enemy fired at the city of Kherson three times (with eight shells) ... Because of the Russian aggression, three people (one of them a child) were killed, eight more (one of them a child) were injured," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

Prokudin also clarified that the Russian military hit residential areas of the settlements of the region, the buildings of the school and a shop of Kherson city community, the power line of Bilozerska village community and the hospital of Beryslav district.

According to him, 147 people were evacuated from the unoccupied territory of the region.