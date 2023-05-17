Facts

20:50 17.05.2023

Another child, six-year-old daughter of Ukrainian soldier, returned to Ukraine from Russia – ombudsman



Another child, six-year-old Anna-Maria, the daughter of Ukrainian soldiers who were in Russian captivity for a long time, was returned to Ukraine to her parents, Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has said.

"Ukrainian children can have a happy future only with their family in their native land. And recently this happened with the girl Anna-Maria, who, with the help of our Office, was able to return to Ukraine from the territory of Russia," Lubinets said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to Lubinets, six-year-old Anna-Maria returned to her parents, who had been in Russian captivity for a long time. "The girl's mom and dad are soldiers who were captured in their hometown of Mariupol, protecting it from the Russian military who came to destroy and kill," the Ukrainian ombudsman said.

According to him, after being released from captivity, the girl's mother turned to the Commissioner's Office with a request to assist in the return of her daughter. "Due to the interaction of the commissioners of Ukraine and Russia, the employees of the secretariat of the Ukrainian ombudsman managed to return the little Ukrainian home," Lubinets said.

Tags: #children #return

