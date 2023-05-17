Facts

19:46 17.05.2023

Podoliak: Zelenskyy's Peace Formula is only starting point for restoring intl order, peace in Ukraine

2 min read
The Peace Formula, initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to end the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, is the only starting point in the issue of restoring international order and peace in Ukraine, Adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

"Hypothetical [peaceful] initiatives that are not based on a real understanding of the nature of war and on the key postulates of international law are not acceptable," Podoliak told Interfax-Ukraine, answering the agency's question whether peace plans initiated by certain foreign states should be topics of discussion by Ukraine.

"Ukraine has repeatedly pointed out the impossibility of implementing any formula that involves a primitive compromise of "territory, sovereignty in exchange for peace." Since this will not help end the war, but only scale it up," he said.

In particular, speaking about the statement of President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa that the Ukrainian and Russian sides agreed to accept his mission, which has its own "peace plan" for ending the war, Podoliak said: "Ukraine welcomes the aspirations of leaders to restore peace and the rule of law in the international order and that is why they are invited to join the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula."

"We welcome the aspirations of world leaders, including the leaders of the African or Latin American or American continents, to restore peace and the rule of law in the international order, so we invite you to join the implementation of President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. There is no need to waste time inventing what already exists," he said.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office also said the Ukrainian Peace Formula is the unconditional position of the Ukrainian people and state.

"This is the only starting point for all processes," Podoliak said.

He also said all negotiation options are possible only after the withdrawal of all Russian military groups from the territory of Ukraine within the borders of 1991.

"Therefore, everything is actually quite simple one can only talk about a real political settlement and a stable world when the hostilities end and the territories are liberated. Only in this way. Any other options will lead to the continuation of hostilities, terrorist attacks around the world and the collapse foundations of international security," he said.

Tags: #peace #formula #basis

