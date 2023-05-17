Chernihiv's Cultural landscape to receive UNESCO World Heritage status

Chernihiv region will be restored jointly with UNESCO, and its cultural landscape will receive the status of a world heritage site, the press service of the Ministry of Restoration said.

The ministry said in the press release that a meeting was held in Chernihiv between Deputy Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Natalia Kozlovska, Head of Chernihiv Regional State Administration Viacheslav Chaus and Head of UNESCO Office in Ukraine Chiara Bardeschi. The focus is on the comprehensive restoration of the region and cooperation with UNESCO experts.

"Chernihiv region has decided to develop a comprehensive renovation program that will include an understanding of the region's restoration strategy. It is essential that the communities take care of the preservation of historical and cultural monuments, as evidenced by active cooperation with UNESCO experts to include the cultural landscape of Chernihiv in the world heritage," Kozlovska said.

It is reported that the nomination Cultural Landscape of Chernihiv is planned to include facilities of the National Architecture-Historical Sanctuary "Ancient Chernihiv:" the complex of the historical center, the former city earthen fortress with all the appropriate structures (the territory of the Val), the Yelets Hill with the ensemble of the Yelets Monastery, the Black Grave mound, Boldyna Hill with a burial mound of the tenth century and the complex of the Trinity-Ilyinsky Monastery.

The Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Restoration said in general, in Ukraine, programs for the comprehensive restoration of communities are already being actively developed in ten regions, and in five more they are just starting this process.

"The creation of recovery programs is essential to restart the economy in the communities affected by Russian military aggression, and hence the return of Ukrainians home," Kozlovska said.