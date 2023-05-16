Facts

19:37 16.05.2023

Budanov: 80% of what Prigozhin says is pure truth

Budanov: 80% of what Prigozhin says is pure truth

In most cases, the statements made by the owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, are the pure truth, said head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov.

"This is not IPSO [informational and psychological special operation]. The worst thing is that what Prigozhin says is mostly true. There are some things that I won't even say are untrue, but are perceived in two ways. But 80 percent of what he says is generally true. Absolute truth," Budanov said in an interview with the program Different People.

Budanov also noted that, unlike the Russian army, the Wagner fighters showed their maximum effectiveness, against which the conflicts escalated.

"The fact that Prigozhin says about the lack of shells and support now is to a certain extent due to envy. And the military leadership, personified by Shoigu and Gerasimov now, but there are other generals there who have a different opinion. But their team is doing everything to physically ‘erase’ all these units," Budanov believes.

He stressed that no one in the Russian Federation can compare with the Wagner PMC in terms of the effectiveness of combat operations.

 

