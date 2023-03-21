Facts

16:02 21.03.2023

Value of assets seized from Rotenberg family, their partners is $300 mln – security service

Value of assets seized from Rotenberg family, their partners is $300 mln – security service

The value of assets seized by the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) from the Russian oligarch Arkady Rotenberg, his son and two other citizens of the Russian Federation is $300 million, the Security Service of Ukraine has reported.

"It has been established that Rotenberg is in the inner circle of the top military-political leadership of the Russian Federation. He was directly involved in the construction of the so-called "Crimean Bridge," the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine said on Monday.

Rotenberg is also involved in financing the industrial production of ammunition for the occupational groups of the aggressor country that are fighting against Ukraine.

"The sanctioned Russian oligarch managed the shares of the Kyiv shopping center through controlled commercial structures in Ukraine and abroad. In this way, he tried to hide his relation to Ukrainian assets," the security service said.

In turn, the State Bureau of Investigations reported on Monday that almost 70% of the shares of the Ocean Plaza shopping center (Kyiv), which were confiscated from Russian citizens by decision of the HACC, will be transferred to control of the state.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine shall determine the state-owned institution that will manage the Ukrainian assets of the sanctioned oligarch," the Bureau said.

They add that law enforcement officers conducted a systematic analysis of information about the intervention of Russian representatives and their impact on the economic and political life of Ukraine. In particular, the involvement in the financing of crimes aimed at changing the boundaries of the territory or the state border of Ukraine and waging an aggressive war against Ukraine of the resident of the Russian Federation, Arkady Rotenberg, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was proven.

As reported, a panel of judges of the HACC on Monday satisfied the lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against Russian oligarch Rotenberg and his son, as well as two other Russian citizens regarding the confiscation of their Ukrainian assets, including shares in the Ocean Plaza shopping mall.

