17:32 01.02.2021

SBU checks possible ties of SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny with Russia's special services

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) will study in detail possible connections with the Russian special services of former first deputy head of the SBU of Ukraine Dmytro Neskoromny, who is suspected of organizing the contract murder of Andriy Naumov, head of the SBU's Main Internal Security Department.

"As can be seen from individual audio recordings published in the media, it probably could not have done without a Russian trace. Therefore, the possible connection of the suspect with the special services of the aggressor country will be studied in detail," Head of the SBU Ivan Bakanov during a speech at a closed joint meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence and the Committee on Law Enforcement.

It is noted that the reason for the preparation of the contract murder of Naumov was his professional activity, he did not allow the criminal group to appoint "cronies" to positions in the SBU.

Bakanov said that in its activities the SBU operates exclusively with facts and evidence. "Our task is to prevent crimes and do everything to keep the country safe. And not to react to PR waves, especially when they are still fueled from outside and have obvious motives," he said.

Tags: #security_service #sbu
