19:12 15.05.2023

Occupiers inflict 38 air, two missile strikes on Ukraine over day

Russian occupiers launched two missile strikes on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, during the day, using the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, according to operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 Monday, published on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

The enemy also launched 38 air strikes per day and made over 25 attacks on the territory of Ukraine from multiple launch missile systems.

In Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the area of ​​the settlement of Kyslivka, in Lyman direction, in the area of Opytne, in Avdiyivka – directly in Avdiyivka, in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions – in the villages of Vilne Pole of Donetsk region, Mala Tokmachka of Zaporizhia region and Stanislav of Kherson region.

The invaders carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 60 settlements of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, including the cities of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Vuhledar, Donetsk region, Huliaipole and Orikhiv, Zaporizhia region, as well as the city of Kherson.

"The likelihood of further missile and air strikes across the entire territory of Ukraine remains high," the General Staff said.

Tags: #russia #war #shelling

