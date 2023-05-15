Facts

17:50 15.05.2023

Court of Appeal upholds Chervinsky's detention until June 22 without right to bail

Kyiv's Court of Appeal upheld the measure of restraint chosen by the former acting commander of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Roman Chervinsky.

"On May 15, 2023, the panel of judges of the Judicial Chamber for the Consideration of Criminal Cases of Kyiv's Court of Appeal considered the appeal filed by the defense against the decision of the investigating judge of Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv dated April 25, 2023, which satisfied the petition of the investigator of the State Security Service of Ukraine and applied to the suspect Ch. a preventive measure in the form of detention without determining the amount of bail until June 22, 2023," the court's press service said on Facebook on Monday.

According to the results of the appeal, the decision of the investigating judge of Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv dated April 25, 2023 was upheld, the appeal of the defense was not satisfied. The statement of the MP of Ukraine on the bail of the suspected Ch. was upheld.

As noted by the press service of the court, "citizen Ch. is suspected of committing a criminal offense under Part 5 of Article 426-1 (Exceeding power or official authority by a military official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine."

Earlier it was reported that the SBU was investigating the circumstances of the missile attack on Kanatove airfield in Kirovograd region in July 2022, which occurred due to unauthorized actions of individual servicemen.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine and Article 17 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subjected to criminal punishment until his guilt is proven legally and established by a guilty verdict of the court.

