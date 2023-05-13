Facts

12:43 13.05.2023

Zaluzhny: Enemy suffering heavy losses, including in Donetsk direction, in Bakhmut area

1 min read
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said that the enemy was suffering heavy losses, in particular in the Donetsk direction, but the invaders continue to go to Ukraine to kill Ukrainians.

"They (the occupiers) came deliberately. Now they are suffering heavy losses there, including in the Donetsk operational direction, and in the Bakhmut area. However, they still come to kill Ukrainians. This is their goal. It is strange that this is happening in the 21st century," Zaluzhny said in an interview in Dmytro Komarov’s special project "Year. Behind the Scenes."

