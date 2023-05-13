Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against the daughter of former Minister of Defense Lebedev, head of Frunze plant Volodymyr Lukyanenko and his son, former MP Andriy Derkach and the nominal owners of the energy company VS Energy, according to the presidential decree, published on Friday evening.

In addition, sanctions were imposed against the son of well-known Russian businessman Vadim Giner, Olga and Irina Babakova.

"Another sanctions package for today. By the decree, I imposed restrictive measures on the property of Russian companies in Ukraine and the property of Ukrainian economic entities affiliated with them," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Friday.

"Sometimes even critical infrastructure facilities and key strategic enterprises were under their control. Today we are overcoming these risks. Sanctions have also been imposed on companies affiliated with Medvedchuk and other sanctioned persons, founders, managers, beneficiaries of pro-Russian companies with significant assets in Ukraine," the president said.