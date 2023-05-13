Facts

11:39 13.05.2023

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

1 min read
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against the daughter of former Minister of Defense Lebedev, head of Frunze plant Volodymyr Lukyanenko and his son, former MP Andriy Derkach and the nominal owners of the energy company VS Energy, according to the presidential decree, published on Friday evening.

In addition, sanctions were imposed against the son of well-known Russian businessman Vadim Giner, Olga and Irina Babakova.

"Another sanctions package for today. By the decree, I imposed restrictive measures on the property of Russian companies in Ukraine and the property of Ukrainian economic entities affiliated with them," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Friday.

"Sometimes even critical infrastructure facilities and key strategic enterprises were under their control. Today we are overcoming these risks. Sanctions have also been imposed on companies affiliated with Medvedchuk and other sanctioned persons, founders, managers, beneficiaries of pro-Russian companies with significant assets in Ukraine," the president said.

Tags: #energy #sanctions #derkach #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

13:56 13.05.2023
Zelenskyy meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

Zelenskyy meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

12:49 13.05.2023
Zelenskyy to meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Meloni in Rome

Zelenskyy to meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Meloni in Rome

12:08 13.05.2023
Ukraine imposes sanctions against owners of Kryvy Rih iron ore plant, Reikartz and Premier hotels, some TIS terminals, Sumy NPO, Nasosenergomash, AEROC

Ukraine imposes sanctions against owners of Kryvy Rih iron ore plant, Reikartz and Premier hotels, some TIS terminals, Sumy NPO, Nasosenergomash, AEROC

18:49 12.05.2023
Zelenskyy announces five new sanctions packages

Zelenskyy announces five new sanctions packages

17:53 12.05.2023
Zelenskyy signs decree on sanctions against Zaporizhstal

Zelenskyy signs decree on sanctions against Zaporizhstal

17:12 12.05.2023
Ukraine needs clear signals about its future with NATO – Zelenskyy in conversation with Sunak

Ukraine needs clear signals about its future with NATO – Zelenskyy in conversation with Sunak

10:24 12.05.2023
Organizers of Eurovision 2023 refuse Zelenskyy to address audience at contest final – media

Organizers of Eurovision 2023 refuse Zelenskyy to address audience at contest final – media

09:39 12.05.2023
Ukrainian President approves comprehensive strategic plan for reform of law and order system

Ukrainian President approves comprehensive strategic plan for reform of law and order system

09:22 12.05.2023
Zelenskyy thanks military units that achieve success since week start

Zelenskyy thanks military units that achieve success since week start

17:44 11.05.2023
Zelenskyy meets with adviser to President of Brazil

Zelenskyy meets with adviser to President of Brazil

AD

HOT NEWS

Switzerland amends legislation to allow supply of weapons to Ukraine - media

New military aid package from Germany to include 30 Leopards, four Iris-Ts, 200 reconnaissance drones - Yermak

Zelenskyy to meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Meloni in Rome

Zaluzhny: Enemy suffering heavy losses, including in Donetsk direction, in Bakhmut area

Russians launch two rocket carriers into Black Sea with total salvo of 12 Kalibr missiles

LATEST

Alley of URCS volunteers opened in Kyiv

Switzerland amends legislation to allow supply of weapons to Ukraine - media

URCS volunteers in Mykolaiv provide assistance to victims of night shelling

New military aid package from Germany to include 30 Leopards, four Iris-Ts, 200 reconnaissance drones - Yermak

Zaluzhny: Enemy suffering heavy losses, including in Donetsk direction, in Bakhmut area

Russians launch two rocket carriers into Black Sea with total salvo of 12 Kalibr missiles

Kyiv protests against illegal seizure of OCU Cathedral in Simferopol by occupying authorities

AFU Air Force on media info on 90% effectiveness of air defense: This percentage does not apply to all enemy weapons

URCS: Patients of hospitals from frontline territory evacuated to Ukraine's safe regions for further treatment

Core Group of 37 states meets in Tallinn to advance work on Special Tribunal for Russia's aggression

AD
AD
AD
AD