11:35 12.05.2023

Chinese MFA’s special rep Li Hui to travel to Ukraine, Russia and Europe

Chinese MFA’s special rep Li Hui to travel to Ukraine, Russia and Europe

Chinese Foreign Ministry Special Representative Li Hui will travel to Ukraine, Russia, and European countries from May 15 to discuss the settlement of the situation around Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

"Special representative of China in Eurasia Li Hui may to visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia from 15 to talk with all sides on a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine," the Western media quoted him as saying.

