Chinese MFA’s special rep Li Hui to travel to Ukraine, Russia and Europe
Chinese Foreign Ministry Special Representative Li Hui will travel to Ukraine, Russia, and European countries from May 15 to discuss the settlement of the situation around Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.
