Chinese investors, Yaroslavsky's MS-4 convene meeting of Motor Sich shareholders for Jan 31

Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings Limited (the British Virgin Islands) of Chinese investors and MS-4 LLC (Kharkiv) of Ukrainian businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky, as the owners of more than 10% of the shares, convene an extraordinary meeting of PJSC Motor Sich (Zaporizhia) on January 31.

According to the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, the issues of changing the supervisory board and approval of the new wording of the charter are included on the agenda of the meeting

The report notes the website of conducting the meeting, mc-osa.com.ua, but it is not working yet. In addition, the full date of the meeting is indicated as January 31, 2020, and the Interfax-Ukraine agency has not yet been able to get a comment, which is the reason for the indication of 2020.

As reported, the Motor Sich shares have been under seizure since April 2018 at the request of an SBU investigator in order to preserve material evidence in a criminal case initiated in July 2017.

As reported, Skyrizon, a subsidiary of China's Beijing Xinwei Technology Group and DCH of Ukrainian businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky, at the end of November announced their intention to submit an updated joint application to the AMCU for the purchase of Motor Sich, which will become the fourth since August this year.

According to a government source, currently about 75% of Motor Sich's shares are already held by a group of Chinese owners, and some part of the disputed block of shares acts as collateral for financing provided, among other things, by China Development Bank.