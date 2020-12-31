Economy

17:02 31.12.2020

Chinese investors, Yaroslavsky's MS-4 convene meeting of Motor Sich shareholders for Jan 31

2 min read
Chinese investors, Yaroslavsky's MS-4 convene meeting of Motor Sich shareholders for Jan 31

Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings Limited (the British Virgin Islands) of Chinese investors and MS-4 LLC (Kharkiv) of Ukrainian businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky, as the owners of more than 10% of the shares, convene an extraordinary meeting of PJSC Motor Sich (Zaporizhia) on January 31.

According to the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, the issues of changing the supervisory board and approval of the new wording of the charter are included on the agenda of the meeting

The report notes the website of conducting the meeting, mc-osa.com.ua, but it is not working yet. In addition, the full date of the meeting is indicated as January 31, 2020, and the Interfax-Ukraine agency has not yet been able to get a comment, which is the reason for the indication of 2020.

As reported, the Motor Sich shares have been under seizure since April 2018 at the request of an SBU investigator in order to preserve material evidence in a criminal case initiated in July 2017.

As reported, Skyrizon, a subsidiary of China's Beijing Xinwei Technology Group and DCH of Ukrainian businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky, at the end of November announced their intention to submit an updated joint application to the AMCU for the purchase of Motor Sich, which will become the fourth since August this year.

According to a government source, currently about 75% of Motor Sich's shares are already held by a group of Chinese owners, and some part of the disputed block of shares acts as collateral for financing provided, among other things, by China Development Bank.

Tags: #motor_sich #chine #yaroslavsky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:11 07.12.2020
Chinese investors of Motor Sich notify Ukraine about submission of dispute to intl arbitration

Chinese investors of Motor Sich notify Ukraine about submission of dispute to intl arbitration

18:06 29.10.2020
Motor Sich posts UAH 930 mln net profit in nine months 2020

Motor Sich posts UAH 930 mln net profit in nine months 2020

16:41 22.10.2020
Yaroslavsky to invest EUR 5.5 mln in tram production on basis of Ecopolis HTZ

Yaroslavsky to invest EUR 5.5 mln in tram production on basis of Ecopolis HTZ

10:38 17.09.2020
Too early to initiate violation case regarding purchase of shares in Motor Sich by Chinese investors – competition agency head

Too early to initiate violation case regarding purchase of shares in Motor Sich by Chinese investors – competition agency head

16:15 08.09.2020
Working group to create Ukrainian Silicon Valley created in Kharkiv, businessman Yaroslavsky acts as investor

Working group to create Ukrainian Silicon Valley created in Kharkiv, businessman Yaroslavsky acts as investor

11:59 08.09.2020
Subsidiary of Beijing Xinwei, DCH will again apply to AMC for purchase of Motor Sich

Subsidiary of Beijing Xinwei, DCH will again apply to AMC for purchase of Motor Sich

17:37 07.09.2020
Motor Sich cancels flights between Zaporizhia and Minsk until Sept 30

Motor Sich cancels flights between Zaporizhia and Minsk until Sept 30

13:33 14.08.2020
Yaroslavsky announces readiness to raise $1 bln for revival of Kharkiv aircraft plant

Yaroslavsky announces readiness to raise $1 bln for revival of Kharkiv aircraft plant

17:10 10.08.2020
DCH says AMC has no right to refuse purchase of Motor Sich with Chinese partners, ready to apply to intl court

DCH says AMC has no right to refuse purchase of Motor Sich with Chinese partners, ready to apply to intl court

17:38 07.08.2020
DCH Group guarantees preserving, developing production base of Motor Sich, technologies, intellectual property rights – Yaroslavsky

DCH Group guarantees preserving, developing production base of Motor Sich, technologies, intellectual property rights – Yaroslavsky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainians will be able to save up to 40% when paying for gas by choosing state supplier - Zelensky

Ukraine signs PSA on seven oil and gas sites

Ukraine won't use components from Russia during reconstruction of GTSOU - operator head

Justice Minister expects outcome of Stockholm arbitration in suit of Ukrnafta minor shareholders against Ukraine for $ 6 bln in Feb 2021

Naftogaz to offer at least 15% of produced gas at exchange

LATEST

Ukrainian Startup Fund to finance seven startups to receive grants of $25,000, $50,000

Energy Ministry predicts govt's adopting concept of reforming coal industry in early Jan

Ukrainians will be able to save up to 40% when paying for gas by choosing state supplier - Zelensky

Ukraine signs PSA on seven oil and gas sites

Ukravtodor opens passage on new bridge across Chortomlyk river on N-23 highway

Ukraine won't use components from Russia during reconstruction of GTSOU - operator head

Justice Minister expects outcome of Stockholm arbitration in suit of Ukrnafta minor shareholders against Ukraine for $ 6 bln in Feb 2021

Volume of construction work in Ukraine 9.3% up in Nov 2020 - Statistics

Naftogaz to offer at least 15% of produced gas at exchange

Non-cash payments by PrivatBank clients 31% up in 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD