Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel, military equipment

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report published on Thursday evening.

Also, during the day, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed seven enemy UAVs of different types.

Missile troops and artillery units hit eight control points, 13 areas of concentration of invaders’ manpower, as well as one ammunition depot, one fuel and lubricants depot, five artillery units in firing positions, one air defense facility and two more important enemy targets.