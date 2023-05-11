Facts

19:33 11.05.2023

Klitschko in talks with Berlin authorities on free treatment of severely injured Ukrainian servicemen

2 min read
Klitschko in talks with Berlin authorities on free treatment of severely injured Ukrainian servicemen

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko is seeking assurances from his counterpart in Berlin that Ukraine will be able to send seriously injured soldiers to Germany's capital safe in the knowledge that their medical costs will be met. He said this in a letter to new Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner, according to Politico.

"Some 250-500 Ukrainian troops will need treatment each month for lost limbs. At least some of these patients could certainly be cared for in your city in view of the special expertise of the clinics in Berlin — but at present it will unfortunately not be possible to reimburse the costs in your city," he said in the letter.

Germany had pledged that injured Ukrainian civilians and soldiers have unbureaucratic and fast access to high-quality medical care after their arrival in Germany without having to bear any costs themselves, but private groups have to take over the organization and financing of urgent medical care in some regions, with Berlin among them, says Politico.

"It is not always certain for us that Germany will cover the treatment costs for our soldiers who come to Germany for treatment of the consequences of complex war injuries. We need… a pragmatic and secure clarification of the financing by Berlin and Germany," Klitschko said.

Klitschko said Kyiv would "very much welcome an intensification of the friendly relations between the two capitals towards a town twinning."

The Kyiv mayor also stated he would be very pleased if Kyiv and Berlin could use military hospitals as an example to "develop the future partnership and present it to the outside world."

Tags: #klitschko

MORE ABOUT

15:57 08.05.2023
Klitschko: Last night barbarians launch most massive kamikaze drone attack

Klitschko: Last night barbarians launch most massive kamikaze drone attack

17:35 05.05.2023
Klitschko, mayor of Brussels plant first trees on Alley of Friends of Kyiv on Volodymyrska Hirka

Klitschko, mayor of Brussels plant first trees on Alley of Friends of Kyiv on Volodymyrska Hirka

16:53 04.05.2023
Klitschko calls on European mayors to help to involve businesses in Kyiv restoration projects

Klitschko calls on European mayors to help to involve businesses in Kyiv restoration projects

20:56 28.04.2023
Klitschko at meeting with Blinken: Sooner civilized world helps Ukraine stop barbarians, sooner there will be peace in Europe

Klitschko at meeting with Blinken: Sooner civilized world helps Ukraine stop barbarians, sooner there will be peace in Europe

16:47 28.04.2023
Vitali Klitschko: Support for Ukraine and restoration of peace is one of the key topics at the world summit of mayors in Denver

Vitali Klitschko: Support for Ukraine and restoration of peace is one of the key topics at the world summit of mayors in Denver

19:28 25.04.2023
Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

20:35 24.03.2023
Klitschko brings medical supplies, Starlink communication system, drones, vehicle to servicemen

Klitschko brings medical supplies, Starlink communication system, drones, vehicle to servicemen

20:07 22.03.2023
Klitschko thanks Vilnius mayor for help provided, tells about destruction in Kyiv

Klitschko thanks Vilnius mayor for help provided, tells about destruction in Kyiv

18:58 22.03.2023
Klitschko thanks Vilnius mayor for help provided, tells about destruction in Kyiv

Klitschko thanks Vilnius mayor for help provided, tells about destruction in Kyiv

11:54 10.01.2023
Riga donates ten buses to Ukrainian capital – Klitschko

Riga donates ten buses to Ukrainian capital – Klitschko

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine considers Putin's decision on visa–free travel, resumption of flights with Georgia as ‘political compensation’ for refusal to impose sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel, military equipment

Poland hands over 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

All British Challenger 2 tanks, allocated to Kyiv, delivered to Ukraine – UK defense minister

EU sends to Ukraine over 1,000 missiles since Feb – Borrell

LATEST

Reznikov on transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine: Sunshine of our liberty will break through Shadow of Storm

Number of wounded due to shelling of Toretsk increases to nine people – PGO

Ukraine considers Putin's decision on visa–free travel, resumption of flights with Georgia as ‘political compensation’ for refusal to impose sanctions on Russia

Zelenskyy appoints Ukraine's Ambassador to Netherlands

Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel, military equipment

Kuleba holds meeting with his Guatemalan counterpart

Turkey, UN propose to continue negotiations on ‘grain initiative’ online – Kubrakov

Reznikov on project of Canada, Latvia to train Ukrainian officers: They will master process of planning, coordinating maneuvers, conducting reconnaissance

Yermak holds meeting with Brazilian delegation headed by chief Adviser to President of Brazil

Poland hands over 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD