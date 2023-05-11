Klitschko in talks with Berlin authorities on free treatment of severely injured Ukrainian servicemen

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko is seeking assurances from his counterpart in Berlin that Ukraine will be able to send seriously injured soldiers to Germany's capital safe in the knowledge that their medical costs will be met. He said this in a letter to new Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner, according to Politico.

"Some 250-500 Ukrainian troops will need treatment each month for lost limbs. At least some of these patients could certainly be cared for in your city in view of the special expertise of the clinics in Berlin — but at present it will unfortunately not be possible to reimburse the costs in your city," he said in the letter.

Germany had pledged that injured Ukrainian civilians and soldiers have unbureaucratic and fast access to high-quality medical care after their arrival in Germany without having to bear any costs themselves, but private groups have to take over the organization and financing of urgent medical care in some regions, with Berlin among them, says Politico.

"It is not always certain for us that Germany will cover the treatment costs for our soldiers who come to Germany for treatment of the consequences of complex war injuries. We need… a pragmatic and secure clarification of the financing by Berlin and Germany," Klitschko said.

Klitschko said Kyiv would "very much welcome an intensification of the friendly relations between the two capitals towards a town twinning."

The Kyiv mayor also stated he would be very pleased if Kyiv and Berlin could use military hospitals as an example to "develop the future partnership and present it to the outside world."