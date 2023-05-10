Facts

21:38 10.05.2023

Head of NATO Military Committee: On battlefield, Russians will focus on quantity, Ukrainians – on quality

2 min read
Head of NATO Military Committee: On battlefield, Russians will focus on quantity, Ukrainians – on quality

Head of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer believes that in the near future the difference between the Russian and Ukrainian armies on the battlefield will be that the Russians will focus on quantity, and the Ukrainians on quality, both in terms of equipment and personnel.

He expressed this opinion in Brussels on Wednesday at a press conference after a meeting of the chiefs of staff of NATO member countries, answering a question from journalists about the state of Russian troops. The head of the NATO Military Committee said that the Russians had started using very old equipment with very old capabilities. According to him, the number 54 of the T-54 tank, which can now be seen on the battlefield, is the year of production – 1954. And he thinks that the problem is that they have a lot of them. And the problem is in quantity, which is the problem. According to him, the Russians will focus on the number - more conscripts and mobilized, insufficiently trained, on old equipment, but in large numbers, which is inaccurate, not as good as new. And Ukrainians, he said, will focus on quality with weapons of Western systems and Western training (military). This is a big difference which will be seen in the coming months, he said.

Bauer also explained that each side in the war has the same problems: losses, broken or lost equipment, lack of ammunition. He said that one of the miscalculations of Russian operational or even strategic planning from the very beginning was that they thought it would be a three-day war, and they forgot to inform a number of performers about it - they had no logistics on the ground. After a few days, the tanks ran out of fuel, not because they had no fuel, but because it was in another place. Every war in 4-5 faces logistics problems. This is what can be seen in Ukraine, and it has to do with other problems: this is the ability of your community to produce everything that you have lost, such as ammunition, new vehicles, new ammunition, new tanks, a little less - new people, but this is a different production cycle, Bauer explained.

Tags: #nato

MORE ABOUT

20:52 09.05.2023
Stoltenberg: All allies agree that NATO’s door remains open, but I cannot give you timetable on that

Stoltenberg: All allies agree that NATO’s door remains open, but I cannot give you timetable on that

19:16 09.05.2023
Stefanishyna: Political signal Ukraine to receive at Vilnius NATO Summit not clear yet

Stefanishyna: Political signal Ukraine to receive at Vilnius NATO Summit not clear yet

18:08 05.05.2023
Estonia stands for providing Ukraine with clear action program for joining Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius – FM

Estonia stands for providing Ukraine with clear action program for joining Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius – FM

20:15 03.05.2023
Northern NATO member countries to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to Alliance – joint statement

Northern NATO member countries to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to Alliance – joint statement

18:53 03.05.2023
Ukraine should become 33rd member of NATO – Zelenskyy

Ukraine should become 33rd member of NATO – Zelenskyy

19:32 02.05.2023
Decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on four countries – Kuleba

Decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on four countries – Kuleba

13:36 02.05.2023
Reznikov: Ukraine is only country in world that successfully fulfils NATO mission

Reznikov: Ukraine is only country in world that successfully fulfils NATO mission

14:42 27.04.2023
NATO countries deliver to Kyiv more than 98% of promised combat vehicles – Stoltenberg

NATO countries deliver to Kyiv more than 98% of promised combat vehicles – Stoltenberg

12:00 26.04.2023
There isn’t enough political will in NATO to make decision on Ukraine's accession – Kuleba

There isn’t enough political will in NATO to make decision on Ukraine's accession – Kuleba

14:54 25.04.2023
NATO should make decision that will either determine timetable for Ukraine's accession at Vilnius summit, or oblige it to submit it by late 2023 – Kuleba

NATO should make decision that will either determine timetable for Ukraine's accession at Vilnius summit, or oblige it to submit it by late 2023 – Kuleba

AD

HOT NEWS

Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

Armed Forces of Ukraine advance 7 km from Avdiyivka – ISW

LATEST

Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

Georgian president proposes introducing visas for Russians

Ukraine’s Dpty FM, Chief Adviser to President of Brazil discuss ways of establishing peace in Ukraine, expanding partnership

In some areas of Bakhmut direction, enemy can’t hold pressure of AFU, retreat to distance of up to two kilometres - Syrsky

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

JYSK rebuilds store in Odesa's Riviera mall

Prigozhin announces that Wagner forces won't be withdraw from Bakhmut, despite Russian Defense Ministry failing to provide additional shells – ISW

France hands over second mobile DNA laboratory to Ukraine

Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD