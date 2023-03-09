Medical laboratory CSD LAB begins work under Medical Guarantee Program

The medical laboratory CSD LAB has begun work under the Medical Guarantee Program (MGP), thanks to which patients will be able to receive laboratory tests free of charge upon a physician's referral.

According to a press release from the laboratory, the list of services available under the MGP includes more than 400 tests.

To take laboratory tests in the CSD LAB network MGP, a patient must have an electronic referral from a family doctor or a doctor of any specialization created in the Electronic Health System (EHS). The results of laboratory tests performed under the Medical Guarantee Program, as in the case of public laboratories, are transferred to the EHS.

The laboratory said that the patient will be able to choose the laboratory office, the date and time of the visit and make an appointment online.

"We have become the first private laboratory to conclude an agreement with the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU). We have been cooperating quite effectively with medical institutions of all forms of ownership for a long time to ensure accurate laboratory diagnostics and its maximum accessibility for all segments of the population. This decision was logical and balanced because it significantly expands the possibilities for both patients and doctors," CEO and co-owner of CSD LAB Oleksandr Dudin said.

CSD LAB is one of the leading laboratories in Ukraine, which provides more than 1,500 tests, from a complete blood count to the determination of genetic disorders in a tumor using the NGS method, and has been one of the largest pathomorphological laboratories in Eastern Europe for 12 years.

CSD unites six laboratories: the laboratory of pathomorphology, cytomorphology, oncohematology, microbiology, clinical diagnostic laboratory and molecular genetic center. CSD conducts more than 1.5 million tests annually.

Production facilities and modern high-tech equipment are located in Kyiv and Lviv on a total area of more than 5,000 square meters, as well as in Moldova and Georgia.