Facts

14:04 10.05.2023

Russian invaders plan to evacuate 3,100 ZNPP workers from Enerhodar – Energoatom

2 min read
Russian invaders plan to evacuate 3,100 ZNPP workers from Enerhodar – Energoatom

The state-owned enterprise National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom has reported that the company has information about the plans of Russian occupiers to evacuate 3,100 plant workers from Enerhodar, a satellite town of the Zaporizhia NPP.

"Information has been received about the preparation of Russian invaders for the "evacuation" of about 3,100 people from the satellite city of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant," Energoatom said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As Energoatom said, first of all, it concerns the removal of 2,700 plant workers who signed a contract with the fake JSC Zaporozhye NPP Operating Organization or another Rosatom enterprise, as well as members of their families.

"At the same time, we remind you that the ruscists have banned the ZNPP workers from leaving the city almost from the beginning of the occupation. Also, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, part of the families of Zaporizhia nuclear workers have already been taken from Energodar to the Rostov region of the Russian Federation," Energoatom said.

As the company explained, the Russian occupiers thus prove their inability to ensure the operation of the Zaporizhia NPP, since, at present, the plant already lacks qualified personnel.

"Even Ukrainian workers who, having signed shameful contracts, agreed to cooperate with the ruscists, are going to be 'evacuated' soon. And this will exacerbate the already extremely urgent issue of having enough personnel to ensure the safe operation of the nuclear power plant even in the current shutdown state," the press service of Energoatom said.

At the same time, Energoatom, for its part, is taking all possible measures to gather the necessary number of specialists capable of ensuring the safe operation of the plant in the first period after its de-occupation.

The company intends to rotate a team from the employees of ZNPP, who are now in the territory controlled by Ukraine, as well as specialists from other nuclear power plants.

"The quickest possible de-occupation of the Zaporizhia NPP, the expulsion of the ruscists from Enerhodar and the transfer of control over the plant to its legal Ukrainian operator Energoatom, is the only way to end the Russian disorder at the ZNPP and ensure its further security," Energoatom said.

Tags: #znpp

MORE ABOUT

14:55 01.05.2023
Permanent monitoring mission of IAEA at ZNPP conducting rotation of personnel

Permanent monitoring mission of IAEA at ZNPP conducting rotation of personnel

11:43 27.04.2023
Invaders equip fighting positions on roofs of ZNPP reactors – UK Defence Intelligence

Invaders equip fighting positions on roofs of ZNPP reactors – UK Defence Intelligence

20:21 21.04.2023
Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant starts to put Unit 6 in cold shutdown – IAEA

Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant starts to put Unit 6 in cold shutdown – IAEA

12:59 19.04.2023
USA warns Rosatom about presence of American technologies at ZNPP – media

USA warns Rosatom about presence of American technologies at ZNPP – media

15:48 07.04.2023
Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

09:30 30.03.2023
IAEA head leaves ZNPP, returns to Ukrainian-controlled territory – Energoatom

IAEA head leaves ZNPP, returns to Ukrainian-controlled territory – Energoatom

15:47 09.03.2023
Power consumption by ZNPP for own needs from integrated power system restored - Ukrenergo

Power consumption by ZNPP for own needs from integrated power system restored - Ukrenergo

14:13 09.12.2022
Occupiers intensify repressions against ZNPP employees – Energoatom

Occupiers intensify repressions against ZNPP employees – Energoatom

10:31 28.11.2022
President of Energoatom: Occupiers probably preparing to leave ZNPP

President of Energoatom: Occupiers probably preparing to leave ZNPP

17:06 23.11.2022
All units of Rivne, Pivdennoukrainska, Khmelnytsky NPPs shut down due to decrease in frequency in Ukrainian power system - Energoatom

All units of Rivne, Pivdennoukrainska, Khmelnytsky NPPs shut down due to decrease in frequency in Ukrainian power system - Energoatom

AD

HOT NEWS

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

Armed Forces of Ukraine advance 7 km from Avdiyivka – ISW

Ukrainian army destroys 690 invaders, 8 artillery systems, 6 UAVs, 15 cruise missiles in 24 hours

LATEST

Ukraine’s Dpty FM, Chief Adviser to President of Brazil discuss ways of establishing peace in Ukraine, expanding partnership

In some areas of Bakhmut direction, enemy can’t hold pressure of AFU, retreat to distance of up to two kilometres - Syrsky

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

JYSK rebuilds store in Odesa's Riviera mall

Prigozhin announces that Wagner forces won't be withdraw from Bakhmut, despite Russian Defense Ministry failing to provide additional shells – ISW

France hands over second mobile DNA laboratory to Ukraine

Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

Three Russian Kalibr missile carriers in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

Military parade on May 9 in Moscow shows problems with equipment, communications and personnel of Russian army – British intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD