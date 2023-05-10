Russian invaders plan to evacuate 3,100 ZNPP workers from Enerhodar – Energoatom

The state-owned enterprise National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom has reported that the company has information about the plans of Russian occupiers to evacuate 3,100 plant workers from Enerhodar, a satellite town of the Zaporizhia NPP.

"Information has been received about the preparation of Russian invaders for the "evacuation" of about 3,100 people from the satellite city of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant," Energoatom said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As Energoatom said, first of all, it concerns the removal of 2,700 plant workers who signed a contract with the fake JSC Zaporozhye NPP Operating Organization or another Rosatom enterprise, as well as members of their families.

"At the same time, we remind you that the ruscists have banned the ZNPP workers from leaving the city almost from the beginning of the occupation. Also, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, part of the families of Zaporizhia nuclear workers have already been taken from Energodar to the Rostov region of the Russian Federation," Energoatom said.

As the company explained, the Russian occupiers thus prove their inability to ensure the operation of the Zaporizhia NPP, since, at present, the plant already lacks qualified personnel.

"Even Ukrainian workers who, having signed shameful contracts, agreed to cooperate with the ruscists, are going to be 'evacuated' soon. And this will exacerbate the already extremely urgent issue of having enough personnel to ensure the safe operation of the nuclear power plant even in the current shutdown state," the press service of Energoatom said.

At the same time, Energoatom, for its part, is taking all possible measures to gather the necessary number of specialists capable of ensuring the safe operation of the plant in the first period after its de-occupation.

The company intends to rotate a team from the employees of ZNPP, who are now in the territory controlled by Ukraine, as well as specialists from other nuclear power plants.

"The quickest possible de-occupation of the Zaporizhia NPP, the expulsion of the ruscists from Enerhodar and the transfer of control over the plant to its legal Ukrainian operator Energoatom, is the only way to end the Russian disorder at the ZNPP and ensure its further security," Energoatom said.